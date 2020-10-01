हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hathras gangrape

Hathras gangrape: Priyanka Chopra Jonas strongly reacts asking 'How many more Nirbhayas?

Several political leaders, celebrities and netizens have strongly condemned the act and demand justice for the victim and her family, recalling the gruesome Delhi December 16 'Nirbhaya' gangrape incident. Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a strongly-written note on how women suffer every day.

Hathras gangrape: Priyanka Chopra Jonas strongly reacts asking &#039;How many more Nirbhayas?

New Delhi: The brutal and ghastly gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has left the nation shocked. The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in the capital on Tuesday (September 29). The incident once again brought back the gruesome memories of the Nirbhaya gangrape incident, with several people seeking justice for the victim and her family. 

The victim was gang-raped and brutally assaulted at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, 2020. She was allegedly dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

Several political leaders, celebrities and netizens have strongly condemned the act and demand justice for the victim and her family, recalling the gruesome Delhi December 16 'Nirbhaya' gangrape incident. Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a strongly-written note on how women suffer every day.

She put it up on her Instagram story. Here's a screengrab of the same: 

According to PTI, the Hathras teen was allegedly sexually assaulted on September 14, 2020, in Hathras. She was referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue and died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The four accused who have already been arrested will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, according to the Hathras SP.

 

