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  • /‘Haunted 3D’ fame Tia Bajpai reveals how 'Number 1' brought together her passion for music and acting

‘Haunted 3D’ fame Tia Bajpai reveals how 'Number 1' brought together her passion for music and acting

Actress Tia Bajpai has opened up about her latest single. She revealed how the project allowed her to bring together her passion for music and acting while reinventing herself as an artist.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
‘Haunted 3D’ fame Tia Bajpai reveals how 'Number 1' brought together her passion for music and acting
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Haunted 3D’ fame Tia Bajpai reveals how 'Number 1' brought together her passion for music and acting
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