/'Have a party when we break up': Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer also thinks break-ups create some important life lessons, as she said, "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak. And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f*** happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself”.