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'Have a party when we break up': Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her philosophy on love and heartbreak, saying breakups can be the beginning of a better chapter in life. The singer-actress believes ending a relationship often leads to growth and transformation.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
'Have a party when we break up': Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration after Ben Affleck split
Image Credit: Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

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