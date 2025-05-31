New Delhi: Veteran lyrist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar speaks against Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari who reacted sharply to Akhtar's recent speech where he strongly condemned the killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam. Ansari reacted sharply, saying, “Unko toh bas bahana chahiye. Bombay mein makaan kiraye pe nahi milta tha (They just needed an excuse... that they couldn’t find a house to rent in Bombay)” She also added, “Chup ho jaayein. Naseeruddin Shah bhi toh chup hain (Stay quiet. Even Naseeruddin Shah is quiet)”

In a recent interview with the Lallantop, Akhtar reacted to the criticism made by the actress, he said, "There is this Pakistani actress, Bushra Ansari, she often talks about me. She once advised me to keep quiet."

Sholay writer continued, "My question to her is: ‘Who is she to tell me when to talk and when not to? Who gave you this right and why do you expect me to take your advise?'”

When the interviewer mentioned that the actress claimed he doesn’t even get a house to rent in Mumbai, Javed sarcastically replied. “Yes right, Shabana and I have been sleeping on the streets lately. Kya yaar, ab kya bole?”

Javed also mentioned, “We may have several internal issues in India, but when an outsider comments, I am proud to be Indian. Why do they forget that? I won’t stay silent.”

Watch The Interview Here:

Javed Akhtar recalled an incident that led Shabana Azmi to criticize those who faced challenges in renting a house. He shared, “About 25 years ago, Shabana wanted to buy a flat as an investment. However, the broker informed her that the owner would not sell the house to a Muslim. The reason behind this refusal was deeply rooted in the owner's past; his parents had been displaced from Sindh by Pakistanis. Anyone with such a profound wound would understandably react in a certain way. If Shabana was denied the flat that day, it was not solely because she was a Muslim, but rather because the owner was projecting his own feelings of revenge stemming from his parents' experiences. So, who is Bushra Ansari to criticize this situation and tell me to remain silent? They should reflect on their own actions before passing judgment.”