Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020768https://zeenews.india.com/people/have-you-ever-seen-a-clean-shaven-yash-watch-toxic-actor-s-rare-transformation-video-as-raya-ticket-3020768.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHave you ever seen a clean-shaven Yash? Watch Toxic actor’s rare transformation video as Raya & Ticket
TOXIC MOVIE

Have you ever seen a clean-shaven Yash? Watch Toxic actor’s rare transformation video as Raya & Ticket

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash stuns fans with clean-shaven look as Ticket in 'Toxic'.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Have you ever seen a clean-shaven Yash? Watch Toxic actor’s rare transformation video as Raya & TicketPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The KGF star Yash is all set to entice the viewers in a double avatar in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The buzz around the big release is high among fans as it will be clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office on March 19. Recently, makers dropped new poster featuring actor Yash in a clean-shaven look as his second character, Ticket.

Watch Yash's clean-shaven video

After his bearded look as Raya, Yash's transformation into Ticket went viral on social media as it has been several years that Yash has been seen in a clean-shaven look. The video was shared by celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth on his Instagram handle. He wrote: When the trust is real, the work speaks for itself. Grateful to be part of something this big.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

One person wrote: He looks so young and handsome!!!!, another user said: Powerful Transformation
Raya to Ticket Vintage Look 

Toxic new poster

In the new poster, we are introduced to 'Ticket' -  drenched in blood, with a subtle yet striking appearance marked by a small goatee, light moustache, and a black earring. Alongside this bold visual, the tagline "Your 'Ticket' to Hell" teases the darker, more sinister undertones of the movie.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped