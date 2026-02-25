Have you ever seen a clean-shaven Yash? Watch Toxic actor’s rare transformation video as Raya & Ticket

New Delhi: The KGF star Yash is all set to entice the viewers in a double avatar in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The buzz around the big release is high among fans as it will be clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office on March 19. Recently, makers dropped new poster featuring actor Yash in a clean-shaven look as his second character, Ticket.

After his bearded look as Raya, Yash's transformation into Ticket went viral on social media as it has been several years that Yash has been seen in a clean-shaven look. The video was shared by celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth on his Instagram handle. He wrote: When the trust is real, the work speaks for itself. Grateful to be part of something this big.

One person wrote: He looks so young and handsome!!!!, another user said: Powerful Transformation

In the new poster, we are introduced to 'Ticket' - drenched in blood, with a subtle yet striking appearance marked by a small goatee, light moustache, and a black earring. Alongside this bold visual, the tagline "Your 'Ticket' to Hell" teases the darker, more sinister undertones of the movie.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.