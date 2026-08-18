Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Hayden Panettiere autopsy shows no signs of trauma; Cause of death pending investigation

Following the sudden passing of 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere, coroners confirmed no physical trauma contributed to her death while awaiting further studies to determine the official cause.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Hayden Panettiere autopsy shows no signs of trauma; Cause of death pending investigation
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hayden Panettiere autopsy shows no signs of trauma; Cause of death pending investigation
2
3
4
5