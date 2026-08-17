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  • /Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s family confirms tragic death

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s family confirms tragic death

Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36, with her father Skip Panettiere confirming the heartbreaking news in a statement.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s family confirms tragic death
Image Credit: Hayden Panettiere, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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