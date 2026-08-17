/Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s family confirms tragic death

Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere has passed away at 36. Her father, Skip Panettiere, shared the news in a statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen." Her representative confirmed her death to ABC News.
He also asked that the family be given privacy "as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss."
No further details about the circumstances of her death have been made public yet.
Panettiere started out as a child star and went on to build a long career across both film and television. She's probably best remembered for playing Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville. Her filmography also includes Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4.
Over the years, Panettiere has been fairly open about the difficulties that came with growing up in the spotlight, struggles that carried well into her adult life. Just this past May, she released a memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning. According to its synopsis, the book offers "a rare and intimate glimpse into her life behind closed doors, opening up about postpartum depression, addiction and recovery, trauma, domestic abuse, and loss."
She's survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom she had in 2014 with her ex-fiancé, former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.
Back in 2022, speaking with Good Morning America, Panettiere had opened up about her battles with alcoholism and postpartum depression. "I didn't know where the alcoholism was ending and the postpartum was beginning," she said at the time. "And I ran myself pretty ragged."
She also spoke about how tough things had gotten in the years following her time on Nashville. "The years before were very difficult for me, too. And I just needed a break," she said.
She later returned to the Scream franchise, reprising her role as Kirby Reed in the film that released in March 2023.
Her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly in February 2023 due to cardiomegaly, an enlarged heart, along with complications involving his aortic valve. He was 28.
Hayden had spoken candidly about that loss in the years since. In an interview with People two years after his passing, she said, "I will always be heartbroken about it." She added, "I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."
Panettiere's death comes just days before she would have turned 37 this Friday.
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