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Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks his silence on her death

Hayden Panettiere death: The Drug Enforcement Administration has also joined the investigation, according to sources cited by ABC News.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks his silence on her death
Image Credit: File Photo/Instragram

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Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks his silence on her death
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