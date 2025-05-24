'He Became Depressed...' Mukul Dev’s Close Colleague Vindu Dara Singh Reveals Actor’s Personal Struggles

New Delhi: Vindu Dara Singh, a close colleague of the actor Mukul Dev, expressed grief over the death of the latter and said that Mukul Dev went into depression following the death of his mother.

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his versatile roles in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, as well as television, passed away on Friday night, at the age of 54.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Indian entertainment industry.

Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "The Son of Sardaar team is in shock. Our movie is releasing soon, and Mukul won't be there to witness its success. He gave such a brilliant performance in the film, and it's the most hilarious movie ever. It's heartbreaking that he won't be there to witness its success."

Vindu further recalled that Mukul had performed exceptionally well in the movie, making everyone laugh with his natural comic timing. "Mukul had some of the funniest lines in Son of Sardaar 2. When people watch it in the theatre, they will fall down laughing," Vindu said.

The actor also shared that Mukul had been struggling with personal challenges following the death of his mother, which had affected his mental well-being.

"He was very close to his mother, and when she passed away, he became depressed. He didn't have the same person to guide him after her passing," Vindu told ANI.

He also mentioned that Mukul's health had suffered, which led to significant weight gain. However, during the filming of 'Son of Sardaar 2', the team, including Ajay Devgn, encouraged Mukul to walk and exercise, helping him shed some weight and improve his health.

Despite his physical transformation, Vindu mentioned that Mukul remained anxious about his health and was particularly fearful of COVID-19.

"He was very scared of COVID. He kept telling me, 'Vindu, I think I have a heart issue,' and I would laugh and say, 'It's all in the mind.' But he was genuinely concerned," Vindu shared.

In his final film, 'Son of Sardaar 2', Mukul was set to deliver yet another memorable performance, though tragically, he will not be present to see the film's release.

Vindu Dara Singh posted a heartfelt tribute on his X handle to his late co-star, writing, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Mukul in the 1996 film 'Dastak', also took to social media to express his sadness.

On Instagram, Bajpayee wrote, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti."

As tributes continue to pour in from fans and colleagues alike, Mukul Dev's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his performances.

Also Read | Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away At 54; Manoj Bajpayee And Film Fraternity Mourn The Loss

Mukul Dev's funeral will take place in Delhi today at 5 PM. The family, close friends, and colleagues will gather to pay their final respects to the actor who touched many lives with his talent, humour, and warmth.

Mukul Dev, born September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, was one of India's most recognised actors, having worked across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films.

He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1996 with the TV series 'Mumkin' and his film debut the same year with the movie 'Dastak', where he starred alongside Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, Mukul became a familiar face in Indian cinema, starring in numerous successful films such as 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', and 'Jai Ho.'