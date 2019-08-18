close

Shraddha Kapoor

He is extremely warm and welcoming: Shraddha Kapoor on 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas

Talking about her 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas, Shraddha said that the actor is extremely warm and welcoming and immediately put her at ease.

He is extremely warm and welcoming: Shraddha Kapoor on &#039;Saaho&#039; co-star Prabhas

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for two big releases—one is the megabudget action film 'Saaho' and the other is rom-com 'Chhichhore'. Both films belong to different genres and have one thing in common—Shraddha.

'Saaho' is slated to release on August 30 while 'Chhichhore' releases a week later, on September 6.

Talking about her 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas, Shraddha told Mumbai Mirror, “He is extremely warm and welcoming and immediately put me at ease. He is also quite comfortable with Hindi and helped me with some Telugu lines.” 

“That’s why the film has turned out so well… we were all so comfortable during the shoot.” she added.

On talking about learning to speak Telugu for the film, Shraddha said, “Speaking a language I didn’t know was tough but doable. But there were nights when I’d be awake, learning my lines, understanding what I was saying and then sitting with Sujeeth (director) to rehearse them before a shot. A coach also came home to help me get the dialect right.”

With less than a fortnight left for the release, team 'Saaho' is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it gets maximum footfall on day one. The film stars 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas as the male lead and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Fans are eager to see Prabhas play a glamorous role after 'Baahubali'.

The teasers and trailer of the film promise high-octane action sequences along with some aesthetic marvels.

