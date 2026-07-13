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  • /'He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon', says Sunita Ahuja as she has ‘no regrets’ over Govinda’s ‘50 affairs’

'He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon', says Sunita Ahuja as she has ‘no regrets’ over Govinda’s ‘50 affairs’

Sunita married Govinda in 1987. The couple have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
'He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon', says Sunita Ahuja as she has ‘no regrets’ over Govinda’s ‘50 affairs’
Image Credit: Instagram

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