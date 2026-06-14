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  • /'He looks completely off': Salman Khan’s new look at ‘Lagaan’ 25th anniversary sparks mixed reactions | WATCH

'He looks completely off': Salman Khan’s new look at ‘Lagaan’ 25th anniversary sparks mixed reactions | WATCH

Sporting trimmed hair and a rugged all-black ensemble, Salman Khan drew mixed reactions from fans as he attended the 25th anniversary event of Lagaan in Mumbai.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
'He looks completely off': Salman Khan’s new look at ‘Lagaan’ 25th anniversary sparks mixed reactions | WATCH
Image Credit: (Image: @instantbollywood/Instagram)

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