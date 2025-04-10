On Wednesday afternoon, comedian Kapil Sharma caught everyone’s attention at the airport, showing off a noticeably leaner appearance, hinting at a significant weight loss transformation.

Dressed in a casual yet stylish all-grey outfit, Kapil completed his look with sunglasses as he entered Mumbai airport. Both his face and body appeared slimmer than before, a change that didn't go unnoticed by many on the internet.

Fans react to Kapil Sharma's new look, “He looks good,” wrote a fan. A person commented, “How is everyone getting so thin, tell us too.” A person said, “He's looking very smart now.”

A fan wrote, “Kitna zyada weight loss kar liya hai Kapil Sharma ne (He has reduced a lot of weight).” Some even questioned Kapil’s health. “He looks unwell,” a comment read.

Kapil Sharma's weight has been known to fluctuate over the years. He shed a significant amount of weight a few years ago, only to gain it back later. Recently, he has maintained a fit physique and frequently shares stylish photos, showcasing his good looks on social media.

On the work front, Kapil has recently announced his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film is a sequel to his 2015 hit of the same name, and he will reprise his role from the original, which was directed by Abbas-Mustan, according to reports.