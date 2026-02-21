'He tied the sacred thread himself”: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma responds after Anoushka Shankar questions his discipleship under Pandit Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: Following recent remarks by Anoushka Shankar denying claims that Rishab Rikhiram Sharma was formally a disciple of her father Pandit Ravi Shankar, the young musician has issued an official statement clarifying his position.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, a 26-year-old sitarist, composer and music producer, is known for blending Indian classical music with contemporary styles and presenting them in a youth-friendly format. In several past interviews, he has described himself as the youngest and last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, crediting the maestro’s musical lineage and philosophy for shaping his artistic journey.

The controversy gained attention after Anoushka Shankar addressed the issue in an interview with Humans of Bombay. While praising Rishab’s talent, she clarified what she termed a misunderstanding regarding his guruship.

“I think it’s really wonderful to see the sitar brought into its horizon the way it has,” she said. “Rishab is really talented and clearly speaking to people in a wonderful way. But there is some misunderstanding about his guruship.”

She explained that Rishab had trained under her father’s senior disciple, Parimal Sadaphal, and had only a few informal lessons with Pandit Ravi Shankar.

“He also had a couple of lessons with my father very informally, with Parimal uncle present in the room,” she added.

Anoushka further noted that the two families had known each other for years, as Rishab is the son of instrument maker Sanjay Rikhiram Sharma. “Somehow, this has been blown up into a story of him being my father’s last or youngest disciple, which isn’t true. But he is extremely talented and deserves all success with or without that story,” she said.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Official Statement

In response, Rishab’s management released a detailed statement asserting that Pandit Ravi Shankar formally accepted him as a disciple through the traditional Ganda Bandhan ceremony in 2012.

The statement reads: “On January 3, 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, his parents Sanjay and Manjul Sharma, his brother Mukul Sharma, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Shruti Sadamal, and Panditji with his wife Sukanya Shankar.

This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on January 2, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day. During the meeting, Panditji inquired about Rishab’s prior musical training. Sanjay Sharma explained that Rishab had received guidance primarily from him and his school music teacher, Salim Kumar, and had not undergone formal initiation under any Guru, with much of his learning being self-directed through online study since the age of 10.

Upon reviewing Rishab’s aptitude, Panditji observed that such talent required structured grooming and expressed his willingness, with family consent, to formally accept Rishab as his disciple, noting that he would guide him even if he had previously studied under another Guru.

Sukanya Shankar recalled that during their stay in the United States, she had shown Panditji a YouTube recording of Rishab performing Raag Tilak Kamod at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event in New Delhi on February 10, 2011. After reviewing the recording again on the morning of January 3, 2012, Pandit Ravi Shankar decided to accept Rishab as a shishya and personally nurture his potential.

Panditji asked Rishab to perform the same raag, listened attentively, corrected the composition, and conducted a formal lesson lasting several hours. He clarified that while he might not always be physically present, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal would supervise structured training, with periodic remote reviews.

The session concluded with the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasizing that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru–Shishya bond endures for life.

On February 10, 2012, at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event held at Kamani Auditorium, Pandit Ravi Shankar publicly introduced 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage as his youngest disciple, in the presence of Sukanya Shankar, members of the Sharma family, fellow disciples, and the assembled audience. This marked Panditji’s final public appearance in India before relocating to the United States.

Following Pandit Ravi Shankar’s passing in December 2012, Rishab was invited by Sukanya Shankar to perform at the maestro’s memorial gathering at Nehru Park on March 10, 2013, alongside other disciples from Panditji’s extended teaching lineage.

From 2013 onwards, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal continued Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s training in accordance with the guidance of Pandit Ravi Shankar. In addition, Rishab has studied under several eminent musicians, including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Aashish Khan, and others.

At the age of 17, Rishab relocated to New York City to pursue undergraduate studies in Music Production and Economics at The City University of New York, while continuing his musical development.”