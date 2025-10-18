'He Wanted To Protect Me...' Rajat Bedi Breaks Silence On Alleged Fallout With Salman Khan

New Delhi: Rajat Bedi, best known for his powerful recent performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently offered rare insights into his personal life, including his children’s future in cinema and the growing media attention surrounding his daughter, Vera Bedi.

In an interview with SCREEN, Bedi addressed the comparisons being drawn between Vera and leading Bollywood superstars. He expressed pride in his children but maintained a grounded perspective on fame and the pressures that come with it.

Clarifying the Salman Khan ‘Radhe’ Controversy

Rajat also addressed persistent rumours about an alleged fallout with Salman Khan, rumours he strongly refuted. The controversy stemmed from an earlier interview in which Bedi mentioned that Salman had advised him against taking up a particular role in Radhe (2021). This statement was widely misinterpreted, sparking speculation that Khan had removed Bedi from the film.

"All Wrong Information!" Says Rajat Bedi

In a recent interview with Screen, Bedi set the record straight. “Wrong information, all wrong information! Salman bhai loves me. Salman bhai has huge respect for me and my family. I’m from a third-generation film family. He loves my son also. I love Bhai. Please ye galat information spread karna band karo.”

The Real Story Behind ‘Radhe’

Bedi went on to explain that it was Salman’s protective instincts that led him to step in. “Bhai’s production company called me for Radhe. Bhai, in fact, was looking out for me. When he got to know konse role ke liye unki team ne mujhe bulaya hai, he said, ‘Tu ye role nahi karega beta. Main tujhe kuch badiya kaam dunga.’ Koi negativity nahi hai bhai was looking after my interest. He wanted to protect me."

Rajat concluded by highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two families. "Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan saab, have immense respect for my family, and we've always shared a warm bond."

What’s Next for Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan continues to dominate headlines with a packed schedule of big-ticket releases. Among the most anticipated is his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, promising yet another high-octane addition to his blockbuster filmography.