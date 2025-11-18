Advertisement
HUMANE SAGAR

'He Was Forced...' Humane Sagar’s Mother Alleges Manager, Organisers Forced Singer To Perform Despite Serious Illness

Humane Sagar’s mother alleges his manager and organisers pressured him to perform despite severe illness, contributing to his death.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'He Was Forced...' Humane Sagar’s Mother Alleges Manager, Organisers Forced Singer To Perform Despite Serious Illness(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The sudden demise of renowned Odia playback singer Humane Sagar has left fans and the music fraternity in Odisha devastated. The tragedy, however, has taken a more disturbing turn as the singer’s mother, Shefali Suna, has raised serious allegations against his manager and several event organisers, accusing them of exploiting her son even during his critical illness.

Mother Alleges Organisers of Forcing Performances

As reported by Moneycontrol, speaking to the media with visible anguish, Shefali claimed that despite Humane’s deteriorating health, organisers continued to pressure the 36-year-old singer to perform at stage shows. She alleged that her son was being “used” at a time when he urgently needed rest and medical care.

“My son was used. He was forced to do program even in serious condition. Even when his condition was bad, they made my son do stage shows,” she said, breaking down while recounting the final months of his life.

Shefali asserted that the relentless pressure to work, even when he was unfit, contributed to the circumstances that ultimately led to his death. She urged that those responsible must be held accountable and demanded a thorough investigation into the role of the manager and organisers in the events leading up to her son’s collapse, as reported by Odisha TV.

Clarifying Misconceptions About Financial Help

Addressing circulating rumours, Shefali dismissed claims that she had sought financial assistance for Humane Sagar’s treatment.

“I never begged for money for my son’s medical care,” she clarified.

She also expressed gratitude to the medical team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, acknowledging that the doctors provided all possible support in their attempt to save the singer’s life.

Read Here | Humane Sagar, Famous Odia Singer Dies At 34; Chief Minister Mohan Majhi Among Others Condole His Death

Health Struggles and Passing

Humane Sagar had been battling severe health complications and remained on advanced life-support systems for over 72 hours. Despite continuous supervision by specialist doctors, his condition failed to improve, and he passed away on Monday evening at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

