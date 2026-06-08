'He won't see this post anyway': Shefali Shah's hilarious birthday wish for husband Vipul Shah wins hearts

Mumbai: Actress Shefali Shah took to social media on June 8, to wish her husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, on his birthday. She shared a series of personal photographs and a note that reflected their easy-going and fun bond. Sharing the post on her social media account, Shefali wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who isn’t on Instagram, won’t see this post, and probably wouldn’t care if I didn’t post it!” The actress accompanied the note with a collection of pictures spanning different phases of their life together. One picture shows the couple dressed in traditional attire, as Shefali gazes affectionately at her husband. Another throwback picture captures the pair in a close embrace, followed by family outings and early dating days.

In one picture, Shefali is seen standing with family members by a riverside and another picture captures Vipul Shah sharing a light-hearted moment with filmmaker friends and colleagues. Talking about Shefali and Vipul Shah the couple has been married for over two decades and has two sons.

Despite belonging to the film industry, both Shefali and Vipul have tried to largely keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

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Professionally, the two have collaborated on many projects over the years. Vipul Shah directed Shefali in films including 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' and 'Aankhen'.

Vipul Shah has established himself as a successful filmmaker and producer through projects such as 'Aankhen', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Namastey London', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Holiday' and 'The Kerala Story'.

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Talking about Shefali, the actress has carved a niche for herself as a powerpack performer, through powerful performances across film, television and digital platforms. Over the years, Shefali has earned widespread acclaim for her work in films such as 'Satya', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Once Again', 'Doctor G', 'Three of Us' and the Emmy-nominated series 'Delhi Crime'. Before marrying Vipul Shah, Shefali was married to actor Harsh Chhaya. The marriage ended in separation, following which the actress found companionship with Vipul Shah.

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