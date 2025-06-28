Heartbreaking Visuals: Shefali Jariwala’s Mother And Family Break Down Outside Mumbai Hospital

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame actress and model Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42 on June 27. The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three others. She was declared dead upon arrival.

While a forensic team reached her residence to begin the investigation, heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the hospital, where her devastated family members were seen grieving.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Shefali’s mother, Sunita Jariwala, was seen crying inconsolably inside a car as she arrived to see her daughter for the last time.

The visuals show the family visibly shattered and in deep distress over the sudden and tragic loss.

Mumbai Police on Shefali Jariwala's Death

Police officials arrived at Shefali’s Andheri residence to initiate an investigation and complete the necessary formalities. The exact cause of her death remains unclear.

According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police sources confirmed her death, stating: “Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai.”

A police and forensic team visited her home for further inquiry.

Videos of her husband Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital have gone viral online. He appeared heartbroken, partially covering his face with his hand as he exited in a car.

As of now, the family has not issued any official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Her death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which mourned the loss of the Bigg Boss 13 star.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote.

Tributes Pour In

Television personality Tehseen Poonawalla, who appeared alongside Jariwala in Bigg Boss 13, expressed his disbelief: “Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in Bigg Boss 13 with me. Incredible how Sidharth Shukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones! Om Shanti.”

Actor Aly Goni, a former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, also paid tribute: “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace.”

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda wrote: “This is shocking!!!!!! Worked with her on a couple of web shows, she was full of energy, full of life, always greeted all with a big bright smile. Will miss you Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Actress Kishwer Merchant shared her grief on Instagram, saying: “Lying in bed with a very heavy heart! RIP Shefali, gone too soon!”

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame as the ‘Kaanta Laga girl’ after her iconic appearance in the 2002 music video that became a pop culture phenomenon. She also starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

She later participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Earlier, Shefali had spoken publicly about her battle with epilepsy and used her platform to spread awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken.

She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.