New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Mannara Chopra, was seen heartbroken as she rushed out of the Mumbai airport on 16 June 2025. An emotional Mannara was seen exiting the terminal along with her sister, Mitali Handa, as they arrived back in Mumbai.

According to a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Mannara was visibly distraught while heading out of the terminal.

Earlier, Mannara shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Story.

The official statement on her Instagram Story read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The last rites of the late Raman Rai Handa will take place on 18 June at 1 p.m. at the Crematorium Ground, Amboli, Andheri.

Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

Raman was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. According to news agency ANI, Raman had been unwell for the past few days due to undisclosed reasons.

Mannara Chopra, who rose to fame with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17, was last seen on the small screen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin began her acting career with her Bollywood debut in the film Zid, which did not receive a positive response at the box office. She soon made her mark in the South Indian film industry and appeared in movies including Thikka, Rogue, and Sita.