HERA PHERI 3

'Heartbroken' Suniel Shetty Says Hera Pheri 3 '100 Per Cent Cannot Happen' Without Paresh Rawal

Suniel Shetty speaks up on Paresh Rawal aka Babu Bhaiya's exit from Hera Pheri 3, says the film 'cannot happen' without him.

|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 01:28 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Heartbroken' Suniel Shetty Says Hera Pheri 3 '100 Per Cent Cannot Happen' Without Paresh Rawal (Image: Instagram/X)

New Delhi: The OG trio of 'Hera Pheri' -- Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya -- has been loved by fans across the globe for over two decades now.

When Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the film, recently confirmed he would not be a part of 'Hera Pheri 3,' fans weren't the only ones heartbroken. Rawal's sudden exit from the popular franchise was also a big blow to actor Suniel Shetty, who played the calm and collected Shyam in the classic comedy.

Suniel, while speaking to ANI, expressed his "shock" over Rawal's exit. He said he was left "completely heartbroken" after hearing the news.

"I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Shetty said.

Suniel also made it clear that he feels a third instalment cannot happen without 'Babu Bhaiya.'

"It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.

Last week, Rawal posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that he won't be part of the third installment and clarify that his exit wasn't due to any creative disagreement.

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director," Rawal wrote on X.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal For Rs 25 Crore Over Abrupt Exit From Hera Pheri 3: Report

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

