Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Hosts A Party Theme As Urvashi Rautela; Orry Attends; Internet Calls It Insane

Mumbai: Bollywood parties are known for their extravagant themes, but actress Sharmin Segal has set a new benchmark for bizarre celebrations. The Heeramandi actress recently hosted a birthday bash with an unusual and unexpected theme—Urvashi Rautela.

The party, attended by popular internet sensation Orry, has taken social media by storm. Pictures and videos from the event show decorations and even a birthday cake featuring a large image of Urvashi Rautela, leaving fans and netizens confused yet amused.

The reason behind Segal’s decision to dedicate her birthday theme to Urvashi remains unclear. But many are hinting it only after Urvashi's over-the-top interviews where she flaunted her Rolex watch and bragged about Daaku Maharaj doing Rs 150 cr when asked about Saif Ali Khan's attack, for which she was strongly criticised. However celebrities often have admiration for their colleagues, a full-fledged theme inspired by a particular actress is rare. Many netizens were quick to react, with some calling it “fan behavior at its peak” and others wondering if there was an inside joke behind the party.

One of the most viral moments from the event was Orry’s presence, who posed for pictures with Sharmin Segal. Known for his social media presence and elite Bollywood connections, Orry seemed to enjoy the quirky theme.

Social media exploded with reactions as soon as Viral Bhayani posted pictures of the event. Users flooded the comments section with humorous takes. “Yeh kaunsa theme hai bhai?” “Urvashi Rautela herself must be confused right now”

Despite the confusion, one thing is certain—Sharmin Segal’s birthday bash has created a new kind of buzz in Bollywood’s social scene. Whether it was an inside joke, an admiration for Urvashi Rautela, or just a quirky party idea, the internet can’t seem to stop talking about it.

As of now, Urvashi Rautela hasn’t commented on this unusual tribute, but fans are eagerly waiting to see if she acknowledges the theme in any way.