Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal, Husband Aman Mehta Blessed With Baby Boy: Report

New Delhi: Heeramandi fame actress and niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sharmin Segal, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Aman Mehta.

As per journalist Vickey Lalwani’s Instagram post, Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday.

Sharmin lives with her husband Aman Mehta, who is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals in Ahmedabad. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in November 2023. The report states that Sanjay, along with her parents Bela and Deepak, are thrilled.

Sharmin made her Bollywood splash, playing Alamzeb, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed web show Heeramandi, which hit online on May 1 last year and airs on Netflix.

Sharmin married Aman Mehta, the Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in 2023. She is settled in Ahmedabad after marriage but has been in Mumbai for the past few months.

Goes without saying that Sanjay, Bela, and Deepak are thrilled. Ditto for Sharmin and Aman.” — the post read.

The actress is known for her work in Malal and Heeramandi as Alamzeb. She received mixed responses for her performance in the Netflix web series. Since then, she has taken a step back from the industry.