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  • /Helly Shah takes holy dip in Narmada while shooting in Narmadapuram, her ‘Narmada Diaries’ win hearts

Helly Shah takes holy dip in Narmada while shooting in Narmadapuram, her ‘Narmada Diaries’ win hearts

Gullak actress Helly Shah is currently shooting for her upcoming web series in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram, but her off-screen moments are stealing the spotlight. From taking a holy dip at Sethani Ghat to feeding cows and spending time with locals, Helly’s spiritual and grounded side has left fans impressed.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Helly Shah takes holy dip in Narmada while shooting in Narmadapuram, her ‘Narmada Diaries’ win hearts
Image Credit: Helly Shah, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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