/Helly Shah takes holy dip in Narmada while shooting in Narmadapuram, her ‘Narmada Diaries’ win hearts

It wasn't just about the river, either. Helly made a genuine effort to spend time with the people of Narmadapuram too. Outdoor shoots rarely leave room for much else, but she still found moments to talk to locals, and her warmth clearly left an impression. People who met her during her stay walked away talking about how approachable and down-to-earth she came across, not at all like someone used to being surrounded by cameras and crew.