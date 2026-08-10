/Helly Shah takes holy dip in Narmada while shooting in Narmadapuram, her ‘Narmada Diaries’ win hearts

Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh has quietly turned into one of the more interesting shooting spots to watch right now, with Gullak actress Helly Shah currently filming her upcoming web series at the city's iconic Sethani Ghat. Set right on the banks of the sacred Narmada River, this picturesque ghat hasn't just given the project a stunning backdrop, it's also given Helly a real chance to connect with the city's culture, its people, and its spiritual side.
In between her packed shoot days, Helly stepped away from the camera to actually soak in the local experience instead of just passing through. She was spotted taking a holy dip in the Narmada, letting herself sink into the calm, spiritual energy that Sethani Ghat is so well known for. This 19th-century ghat is one of Narmadapuram's most revered spots, pulling in devotees and visitors through the day, with its evening aarti being something people travel specifically to witness.
For Helly, this didn't feel like just another location visit tied to work. She spent a good amount of time simply sitting by the river, letting the quiet surroundings do their thing, finding a bit of calm in what's usually a hectic shooting schedule. It gave fans a glimpse of a side of her that's far removed from the glossy, camera-ready image, something a lot more personal and grounded.
It wasn't just about the river, either. Helly made a genuine effort to spend time with the people of Narmadapuram too. Outdoor shoots rarely leave room for much else, but she still found moments to talk to locals, and her warmth clearly left an impression. People who met her during her stay walked away talking about how approachable and down-to-earth she came across, not at all like someone used to being surrounded by cameras and crew.
Her love for animals also showed up during this trip, and it wasn't staged or planned for content. Helly was seen feeding a cow and spending time with the street dogs wandering around the ghat. These weren't set up as photo moments, they just happened, in between shots, during breaks, whenever she had a spare few minutes. That's part of what made them stand out, they felt like genuine affection rather than something arranged for the cameras.
Choosing Narmadapuram as a shooting location does more than just look good on screen. Between the Narmada River, the historic Sethani Ghat, and the overall calm of the city, the setting brings something authentic to the storytelling that a studio set simply couldn't replicate. Locals, meanwhile, have been buzzing with excitement too, many hoping to catch even a passing glimpse of Helly or the crew at work.
Fans are obviously curious about what her new role in the series will look like, but honestly, her off-screen moments in Narmadapuram have already become the bigger talking point for a lot of people. Through what she's been calling her Narmada Diaries, Helly has shown a version of herself that's simple, spiritual, and genuinely kind, the kind of thing that ends up sticking with people long after a shoot wraps.
By the time filming wraps up in Narmadapuram, it's safe to say the city will remember her visit as more than just another production passing through. Between the river, the people, and the animals she spent her free moments with, Helly seems to have left behind a version of herself that had very little to do with acting at all.
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