/Hema Malini birthday: Nitin Gadkari, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and political leaders share heartfelt wishes

Known for her memorable performances in films such as 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Dream Girl', 'Meera' and 'Baghban', Hema Malini has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades. She is popularly known for her portrayal of Basanti in 'Sholay' and her double role in 'Seeta Aur Geeta', while hernperformance in 'Meera' showcased her range as an actor.