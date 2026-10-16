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Hema Malini birthday: Nitin Gadkari, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and political leaders share heartfelt wishes

On veteran actor and Mathura MP Hema Malini's birthday, political leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, and Arun Govil extended warm greetings, wishing her good health, long life, and continued public service.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
Hema Malini birthday: Nitin Gadkari, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and political leaders share heartfelt wishes
Image Credit: ANI

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