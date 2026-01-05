New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, famously known as Hindi cinema’s “He-Man,” passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence. He was 89 years old. The legendary actor had been experiencing fluctuating health in the weeks prior to his death, which occurred just weeks before his 90th birthday in December.

Health Concerns and Hospitalisation

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on November 13, after a decline in his health raised concerns among fans and the film fraternity. During this time, several celebrities visited to offer their support.

Separate Prayer Meets Spark Speculation

Following his demise, the veteran actor’s family organised separate prayer meetings, which surprised many fans.

Sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol hosted the first prayer meet on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

On the same day, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini held a Gita Paath at her home, attended by her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Later, Hema and her daughters organised another prayer meet in Delhi on December 11.

Hema Malini Breaks Silence

Addressing speculation about family discord, Hema Malini clarified in an interview with TOI, saying:

“Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai. We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different. Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did.”

Hema’s remarks come after novelist and columnist Shobhaa De suggested that she was excluded from the initial prayer meet.

Future Plans for Dharmendra’s Legacy

When asked about the possibility of turning Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse into a museum, Hema said:

“I think Sunny is planning to do something on those lines. He will definitely do it. Everything is happening in a nice way. So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga. Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai.”

Returning to Work

Hema Malini also shared that she is resuming work, believing it would make her late husband happy. Fans and the film fraternity continue to remember Dharmendra’s six-decade legacy, celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema.