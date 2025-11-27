Hema Malini Breaks Silence, Shares FIRST Post After Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘He Was Everything To Me...’

New Delhi: Hema Malini has shared her first public message three days after Dharmendra’s death, offering a deeply personal tribute to her late husband. In a heartfelt post, she remembered him not only as a legendary actor but as the emotional anchor of her life.

Hema Malini Breaks Silence On Dharmendra's Demise

“Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them,” she wrote. She added that Dharmendra’s warmth and humility endeared him to everyone in her family and that his towering legacy in Indian cinema would endure forever. Calling her loss “indescribable,” Hema said she is left with memories that will stay with her for life.

Take a look:

Dharam ji

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, marking the end of one of Hindi cinema’s most influential eras. His final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Bollywood’s Celebs Arrive To Pay Respects

A long list of prominent industry figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and many others, visited to pay their respects to the Deol family.

The actor, known as the “He-Man of Indian Cinema,” had been unwell for some time. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 following a health decline, discharged after two days, and continued treatment at home, where he eventually passed away.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and his six children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeita, Esha, and Ahana.

With iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Anupama, Dharmendra leaves behind a cinematic legacy that has shaped generations. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief nationwide, with fans and colleagues remembering the star whose impact stretched far beyond the screen.