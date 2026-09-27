/Hema Malini calls Esha and Ahana her ‘treasures’ in heartfelt Daughter’s Day message

Mumbai: Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a special message for Esha and Ahana Deol this Daughter’s Day. Calling them her 'treasures', Hema Malini wrote on her X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline, "Today is the lovely, joyous occasion of Daughter’s Day where we appreciate and thank God for giving us these treasures who have made our lives so full of bliss...My heart goes out in thankfulness to my two precious treasures who are and always have been everything to me. I am indeed blessed to have them in my life. (sic)"