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  • /Hema Malini calls Esha and Ahana her ‘treasures’ in heartfelt Daughter’s Day message

Hema Malini calls Esha and Ahana her ‘treasures’ in heartfelt Daughter’s Day message

Hema Malini shared a heartfelt Daughter’s Day tribute for daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, calling them her “precious treasures” and expressing gratitude for having them in her life. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Hema Malini calls Esha and Ahana her ‘treasures’ in heartfelt Daughter’s Day message

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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