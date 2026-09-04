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Hema Malini extends Janmashtami wishes, shares glimpse of her dance ballet ‘Radha Raas Bihari’

Hema Malini marked Krishna Janmashtami by sharing a clip from her dance ballet ‘Radha Raas Bihari’ and wishing peace, happiness and prosperity for all.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Hema Malini extends Janmashtami wishes, shares glimpse of her dance ballet ‘Radha Raas Bihari’
Image Credit: Hema Malini, Instagram

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