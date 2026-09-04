/Hema Malini extends Janmashtami wishes, shares glimpse of her dance ballet ‘Radha Raas Bihari’

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.