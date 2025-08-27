Hema Malini On Ganesh Chaturthi: 'My Dance Is My Devotion, Esha Inspires Me As A Mother'

Mumbai: Bollywood is immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, and veteran actress Hema Malini is also celebrating the festival with devotion and joy.



Across Maharashtra, people are welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes with enthusiasm, and Hema Malini shared her thoughts on the spiritual significance of the festival, her art, and her family.



Speaking about the origins of Ganesh Utsav, she recalled how it has always been a festival that brings people together.



"For devotees, Ganesh Utsav began many years ago in our Maharashtra. For various reasons, it was started to bring people closer to one another. This practice was meant to unite the public," she said while talking to ANI.



The actress also spoke about her personal spiritual journey. As a trained dancer, she expressed that her art is her way of connecting with the divine. "I am a dancer. I am an artist. My entire spiritual connection flows through my dance. I don't have to sit and keep doing bhajans -- there's no need for that. The moment I start dancing, I feel connected to the Lord," Hema Malini shared.



She also spoke lovingly about her daughter, Esha Deol, admiring the way she balances her family life and her responsibilities.



"Esha is a wonderful daughter of mine. She has learned a lot from me and participates in everything. She is such an understanding girl. She is also raising her daughters beautifully. Sometimes, I feel like I have so much to learn from her."



As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source