Hema Malini once fell asleep while talking to Dharmendra on phone, he could hear her snore, reveals daughter Esha Deol

New Delhi: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini and her actress-author daughter Esha added whole lotta smiles on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Saturday and also made some interesting revelations that you would’nt probably know. While interacting with the show’s host Kapil Sharma, Esha spoke about how she used to hand over the phone to a friend when she sometimes used to get “bored” of speaking to her husband Bharat Takhtani during their courtship period. “One of my friends sounds exactly like me. So, whenever I got bored, I would hand over the phone to her and she would continue the conversation,” Esha said and revealed a secret about Hema Malini.

“I can’t talk for more than two minutes over the phone and so is mumma. We speak quickly and hang up. In fact, mom ki ek story hai, jaha pe vo papa se baat kar rahi thi aur achanak papa ko phone pe mummy ke kharrate sunai diye (There is a story about mom. She was talking to papa and as they continued talking, he suddenly heard her snoring),” Esha said and the audience burst into laughter.

Hema Malini then continued and said, “Actually, I was working for a very long time. I had shot for the entire night and I think I was too tired. Pyaar bhari baatein bhi ek certain limit tak achcha lagta hai.”

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, co-stars of films such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ and ‘Dream Girl’, got married in 1979. They have two daughters Esha and Ahana. Esha took up acting like her parents while Ahana chose to stay away fom showbiz.