Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021708https://zeenews.india.com/people/hema-malini-reacts-to-family-feud-rumours-says-no-rift-with-sunny-deol-bobby-deol-after-dharmendras-death-these-bachchas-are-3021708.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHema Malini reacts to family feud rumours, says no rift with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'These bachchas are...'
DHARMENDRA

Hema Malini reacts to family feud rumours, says no rift with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'These bachchas are...'

Dharmendra was also honoured at the BAFTAs 2026 in their 'In Memoriam' segment. Hema Malini called it a beautiful moment and an honour for the country.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hema Malini reacts to family feud rumours, says no rift with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'These bachchas are...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since the demise of legendary icon of Indian cinema, Dharmendra, a void has been created which can never be filled again. He died on November 24, 2025, leaving behind an unmatched legacy and a grieving family and friends. Recently, actress and wife of late star, Hema Malini reacted to the rumours about the feud between her family and the Deols.

Hema Malini on family feud

Quashing all these as baseless talks, veteran actress-politician Hema Malini told the Hindustan Times, "Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge be it these bachchas (Esha, Ahana) or those bachchas (Sunny, Bobby) they were all very fond of Dharamji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family, when Dharamji is there, where is the negativity? Dharamji was a source of love, strength and values that he has passed on to them. I was invited too but I could not make it. They were very keen that I come and watch the movie. We don't display all these moments in public and why should we? It's all within our family and why should we expose it? People should understand instead of talking this and that. We are all okay and we will cope with this void."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recently, Dharmendra was also honoured at the BAFTAs 2026 in their ''In Memoriam' segment. Hema Malini called it a beautiful moment and an honour for the country. 

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Dharmendra, Hema Malini calls it a proud moment for Indian cinema

"It was a beautiful moment, and he deserves it. It's a huge honour not just for us but for the entire country, none of the Indian artistes have received it this year. He had fans not just across the country but over the world, so inspiring not just as an actor but as a human being. There will never be another like him so we are all happy and excited about the BAFTA mention," she said.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu