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Hema Malini reveals how she became Bollywood’s original ‘Dream Girl’ long before the film was released

Veteran actress Hema Malini once shared the fascinating story behind her iconic 'Dream Girl' title. The actress revealed that the nickname was given to her years before her hit film Dream Girl made the phrase famous across India.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Hema Malini reveals how she became Bollywood’s original ‘Dream Girl’ long before the film was released

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Hema Malini reveals how she became Bollywood’s original ‘Dream Girl’ long before the film was released
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