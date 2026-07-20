Hema Malini reveals why she was upset after being called 'Dream Girl'

(I still remember that the shoot for this song went on for five to six days because I had to appear in different costumes. The film was produced by my mother and directed by Pramod Chakravorty ji. Interestingly, the film initially had nothing to do with the title 'Dream Girl', that was a different story altogether. When the makers were deciding on a title, they eventually chose 'Dream Girl' because the story revolved more around my character. We had the legendary cinematographer V.K. Murthy, who had worked extensively with Guru Dutt ji. Everyone on set was determined to make the song the very best it could be. I never imagined it would become so iconic that children would still perform to it today. I remain grateful to everyone who worked so hard to bring the song to life)