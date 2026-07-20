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Hema Malini reveals why she was upset after being called 'Dream Girl'

Veteran actress Hema Malini has revealed that she was initially disappointed when she was introduced as the "Dream Girl" during the publicity campaign of her debut film Sapno Ka Saudagar. The actress recalled how the iconic title became her lifelong identity, even before her 1977 film Dream Girl.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Hema Malini reveals why she was upset after being called 'Dream Girl'
Image Credit: Hema Malini, Instagram

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