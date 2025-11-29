Hema Malini Skips Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet Held By His FIRST Wife Prakash Kaur, Holds Separate One Instead

New Delhi: A prayer meeting organised by actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in memory of their late father, veteran star Dharmendra, drew attention not only for the outpouring of grief but also for the notable absence of his second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini Holds Separate Prayer Ceremony

The absence of Hema Malini and her daughters from the primary memorial meet raised questions. Instead, at the same time, the actress hosted a separate prayer ceremony at her own residence.

A pandit was seen arriving at Hema’s home while the Deol family’s prayer meet was underway. Later, several celebrities, including Mahima Chaudhry, Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan, were spotted attending the ceremony at Hema Malini’s residence. Esha Deol’s former husband, Bharat Takhtani, was also seen arriving to pay his respects.

Sunita Ahuja later confirmed to Screen that Hema had organised a bhajan sandhya. “Hema ji had kept a path of Bhagavad Gita and bhajans. So, we all listened to the bhajans. I couldn’t stop crying in front of Hema ji,” she said.

Family Divides for the Day’s Memorials

The main prayer meet in Mumbai was organised by Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with their sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Throughout the ceremony, none of Hema Malini’s family members were seen at the venue.

Dharmendra, who married Prakash Kaur in 1954, shared four children with her, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta. With Hema Malini, he had two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

On Thursday, Hema Malini took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to her late husband . “Dharam ji

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…,” she wrote on X.

Celebrities Join the Deol Family in Mumbai

The Deol family hosted a public memorial event titled “Celebration of Life” at a Mumbai hotel. Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, attended with all their children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta. His grandsons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, were also present, along with actor Abhay Deol.

Several Bollywood stars paid their respects, including Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, and filmmaker Anil Sharma.

Dharmendra’s Passing

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8. He had recently been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was recuperating at home. The legendary actor was cremated on November 25 in Mumbai.