/Hema Malini went to Parliament a day after Esha Deol’s wedding, Madhoo recalls ‘amazing’ quality

The 'Roja' actress had told IANS, "When Esha got married, the very next day, she went to parliament, and she misses Esha. Mothers and daughters are soul sisters. It is not easy when the daughter leaves and goes, and the next day to resume a normal life, but that is Hema Ji. She carries on with life, moves on. So she is amazing as a human being. She inspires me."