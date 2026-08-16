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  • /Hema Malini went to Parliament a day after Esha Deol’s wedding, Madhoo recalls ‘amazing’ quality

Hema Malini went to Parliament a day after Esha Deol’s wedding, Madhoo recalls ‘amazing’ quality

Madhoo has opened up about her admiration for cousin Hema Malini, recalling how the veteran actress returned to Parliament just a day after daughter Esha Deol’s wedding.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Hema Malini went to Parliament a day after Esha Deol’s wedding, Madhoo recalls ‘amazing’ quality

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Hema Malini went to Parliament a day after Esha Deol’s wedding, Madhoo recalls ‘amazing’ quality
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