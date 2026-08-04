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  • /Henry Cavill confirms he'll star in Warhammer 40,000 series, but keeps his character a mystery

Henry Cavill confirms he'll star in Warhammer 40,000 series, but keeps his character a mystery

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed a series of major developments surrounding the highly anticipated live-action 'Warhammer 40,000' universe, including his starring role in the television adaptation, while revealing that the identity of his character will remain under wraps for now.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Henry Cavill confirms he'll star in Warhammer 40,000 series, but keeps his character a mystery
Image Credit: Henry Cavill, Instagram / Warhammer

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Henry Cavill confirms he'll star in Warhammer 40,000 series, but keeps his character a mystery
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