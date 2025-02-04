Advertisement
Hera Pheri 3: Tabu Teases Her Return; 'Cast Won't Be Complete Without Me'

The excitement around Hera Pheri 3 just got bigger as actress Tabu hinted at her possible return to the cult comedy franchise. On the occasion of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s birthday, the ace director expressed his willingness to direct Hera Pheri 3 with its original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2025, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
This came after Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Priyadarshan, where he subtly teased the return of Hera Pheri. Now, joining the buzz, Tabu took to her Instagram stories to share Akshay’s post, adding an interesting twist. She wrote, “Of course, the cast won’t be complete without me @priyadarshan.official.”

Tabu was part of the original Hera Pheri (2000), playing Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar, a crucial character in the film’s storyline. However, she was missing from the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006). Her recent post has sparked speculation that she might be returning to the series in Hera Pheri 3.

While the film has faced several production delays and speculations over its director, Priyadarshan stepping in could be a game-changer. Reports earlier suggested that Farhad Samji was directing the third installment, but fans have been vocal about wanting Priyadarshan to helm the project instead.

With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal expected to reprise their iconic roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, fans are eager to see if Tabu officially rejoins the madness. While there’s no official confirmation yet, her post has certainly added to the anticipation.

Will Hera Pheri 3 reunite all the beloved characters from the original? Fans will have to wait and watch!

