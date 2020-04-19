हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramayan

Here’s the truth behind reports claming Tahira Kashyap’s mother had a role in ‘Ramayan’

Unclaimed reports stating that Tahira Kashyap’s mother Anita Kashyap was a part of Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ went crazy viral on Saturday.

Here’s the truth behind reports claming Tahira Kashyap’s mother had a role in ‘Ramayan’
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@tahirakashyap

New Delhi: On Saturday, unclaimed reports stating that filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s mother Anita Kashyap was a part of Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ went crazy viral. It was being said that she played the role of Trijata. However, as she featured in headlines, Tahira took to social media to clarify that her mother was ‘no connection’ with the show.

She addressed the rumours as ‘false’ and said in a statement, "There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap, starring in the ‘Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationalist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever."

Tahira’s father Yajan Kashyap also clarified that the reports are baseless. In an interview to Etimes, he said, “This is just to clarify that the news is totally, baseless, false and concocted.”

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She is an author and a filmmaker.

‘Ramayan’, which aired in the 80s, made a historic comeback on the small screen in March after Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis. Apart from ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Shaktimaan’ are also being re-aired.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

