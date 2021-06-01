How Radhika Apte prepared for the nude scene in 'Parched'!

New Delhi: Actor Adil Hussain, who co-starred with actress Radhika Apte in the film 'Parched', recently opened up about the conversation the actors had before enacting an intimate, nude scene in an interview with a leading daily.

In a candid chat with Etimes, Hussain divulged that before going ahead with the intimate scene he asked her if her boyfriend would be okay with it. Radhika replied saying that she had a husband and he didn't mind. Similarly, she asked him if his wife had any qualms to which Hussain said "No problems".

He also mentioned that even though he was almost naked in the scene, his wife didn't have any issues with it.

He said, "I was almost naked in that scene. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they have not been done to tickle one's lower senses. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they are meant to portray the complexities of human life."

When asked what was her reaction to the scene, he revealed that she jokingly said she hoped he does it well.

"Not at all. In fact, she was the first one whom I told about the scene after Leena Yadav told me about it. She said she hopes that I do it well. My wife respects my profession and she has complete faith in my sensibilities. We know each other from our early days in theatre and she knows why I am an actor," he added.

The film 'Parched' was directed by Leena Yadav, and starred Adil Hussain, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It was produced by Ajay Devgn.