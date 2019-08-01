Here's what producer Roy Lee is doing next!

Washington: Producer of popular mystery-drama 'It,' Roy Lee's, new project is something out of the ordinary for the fans.

He along with producer Greg Silverman is working on a feature film, which is an adaptation of Gabriel Bergmoser's novel 'Sunburnt Country.'

The story is about a millennial backpacker duo, who goes on a road trip in the Australian wilderness and stumble upon a reclusive backwater town where they eventually realise that the city's locals hunt and kill outsiders for sport. They seek help from an elderly rest stop attendant and his granddaughter, reported Variety.

Roy Lee has also been part of flicks like 'The Ring,' 'The Grudge,' 'Lego' and 'The Departed,' whereas his co-producer Silverman, who is also a former president of Warner Bros. Pictures, includes credits for 'Pink Skies Ahead,' starring Jessica Barden.

Meanwhile, star cast and the release date of the flick is unknown.