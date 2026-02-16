Here's why Raveena Tandon said ‘sorry’ to Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm with its unique storyline and powerful performances. Adding to the growing list of celebrities praising the film, actress Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she was so impressed that she personally called actor Yami Gautam to apologise to her.

Here’s Why Raveena Tandon Apologised to Yami Gautam

In a conversation on the Zoom Spotlight podcast, Raveena opened up about her reaction after watching Dhurandhar and explained why she said “sorry” to Yami Gautam.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She revealed that she called Yami to apologise and jokingly asked her to share her attention with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Raveena said,“I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami Gautam and said, ‘I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with him because I think he is completely it.’ He brought back what was missing. The audience felt satisfied after watching films like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar. They felt like the hero looked like a hero again. It is about our country, its problems, and dealing with them. The hero comes out as a true hero.”

During the chat, Raveena was also told that Ranveer Singh has admitted that he is one of her biggest fans.

Reacting to this, she said, “He was just a 10-year-old when he came to watch me perform a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar. Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word ‘mind-blowing’. Sanjay and Akshaye were outstanding. Sara was brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir and Gaurav Gera were amazing.”

Raveena is now gearing up to watch Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, in theatres. The film will face tough competition from the Yash-starrer Toxic: Not A Fairytale Romance.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film marks the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise and boasts a massive star cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Daler Mehndi and Krushna Abhishek in key roles.

The film is slated for release on June 26, 2026, in theatres.