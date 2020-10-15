Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deactivated all her social media accounts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is quite active on social media platforms and regularly shares updates related to her late brother. So when a day back all her accounts seemed deleted, speculation took over.

However, in some time, Shweta was back on social media and in a tweet revealed the reason why she had to deactivate the accounts. She wrote: Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.

Shweta Singh Kirti often shares inspirational quotes and even unseen videos of Sushant on social media.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and soon a closure report may be submitted.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the drugs case and the money laundering angle related to Sushant's death.