हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Here's why Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deactivated all her social media accounts

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is quite active on social media platforms and regularly shares updates related to her late brother. So when a day back all her accounts seemed deleted, speculation took over.

Here&#039;s why Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti deactivated all her social media accounts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is quite active on social media platforms and regularly shares updates related to her late brother. So when a day back all her accounts seemed deleted, speculation took over.

However, in some time, Shweta was back on social media and in a tweet revealed the reason why she had to deactivate the accounts. She wrote: Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.

Shweta Singh Kirti often shares inspirational quotes and even unseen videos of Sushant on social media. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and soon a closure report may be submitted. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the drugs case and the money laundering angle related to Sushant's death. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathRhea ChakrabortyShweta Singh Kirtisushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account, would have to sell off my bike: Aditya Narayan on financial trouble ahead of his wedding
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Chargesheet filed in Bengaluru violence case, names of 2 Congress councilors listed