New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who starred opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, allegedly deleted posts featuring her co-star from her social media accounts. The movie, which was slated for release on May 9, faced a ban and public opposition following the Pahalgam terror attack.

All traces of the romantic drama disappeared from the Raid 2 actress's account, including posters, teasers, photos, and other promotional content featuring Fawad Khan.

However, according to a report by Times Now, Vaani did not delete the posts intentionally. Her team clarified that the content was originally shared as Instagram collab posts, and the deletion was carried out by the film's production team. As a result, the posts were automatically removed from Vaani's profile.

The move follows Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities—including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and others—being banned or made inaccessible in India in the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam attack.

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal, was scheduled for release in India on May 9. However, following the attack, the government decided the film would not be allowed to release.

On the work front, Vaani will next be seen in Badtameez Gill, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary.