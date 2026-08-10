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High Court protects Tabu’s personality rights against AI deepfakes and exploitation

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte interim injunction restraining the unauthorised commercial use of actor Tabu's name, voice, image, and AI-generated deepfakes across major digital platforms.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
High Court protects Tabu’s personality rights against AI deepfakes and exploitation
Image Credit: @tabu/instagram

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