New Delhi: India's highest-paid music composer Anirudh is again in news and this time it's because of his personal life and not any movie project. A viral video of him along with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has surfaced online where they can be seen walking around together on the streets of New York City.

Kavya Maran and Anirudh's spotting together in NYC has left fans wondering if they are dating. The two were clicked reportedly by a UK-based travel vlogger. When the video was uploaded on social media, this made netizens speculate about alleged link-up.

Beside Kavya Maran and Anirudh, they are accompanied by another person. After users' speculation, the video has now been taken-off but screenshots are flooded all over the social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Meet India's Highest-Paid 34-Year-Old Musician Who Earns Rs 10 Crore Per Album, Has 10 Million Followers On Instagram; Beats AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, He Is...

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. She is the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League, and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

Meet Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander was born as the son of Indian actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, and cousin of Aishwarya, Soundarya and Hrishikesh; Rajinikanth is his uncle. Anirudh's great-grandfather was the director K Subramanyam, a filmmaker in the 1930s. He reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for composing the music for Jawan. His fee for subsequent films like Leo and Jailer was reportedly Rs 8 crore each.

Anirudh Ravichander's Dating History

The popular composer's personal life has often made headlines. He was earlier rumoured to be dating Andrea Jeremiah, but they never confirmed the relationship. Rumours of him dating actress Keerthy Suresh also popped-up for a while but Keerthy denied them, stating they are just friends.

There were reports suggesting he is dating Priya Anand but later turned out they were only friends. The latest rumour about his love life linked him to Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who owns Sun Pictures. However, Kaviya's team also denied the relationship earlier.