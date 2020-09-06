Himansh Kohli tests positive for coronavirus, a week after his family got infected

New Delhi: Actor Himansh Kohli took to social media to say that he has tested positive for coronavirus, a week after his parents and sister were infected with the virus. Himansh had earlier tested negative but he started showing symptoms again.

After his family contracted the infection, Himansh had said he is the only healthy person in the house. Himansh's parents had a few symptoms of COVID-19 whereas his sister was asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram and urged people to take precautions and be prepared because the virus can affect anyone. He also added that his family members are recovering from the virus.

The statement released on Friday by him read: "By god's grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for COVID-19 yesterday, I tested positive. I don't want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don't take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but please be prepared, cause it can come from anywhere and at anytime."

Himansh also shared a few home remedies that are advisable if a person tests positive for coronavirus.

He wrote: "Sharing three things that are working for me as a remedy to the symptoms: First, hot water with lemon/turmeric - this along with normal water intake - please stay hydrated. Second, steam showers with one tab of Karvol Plus mixed in water. Third, multi-vitamins (especially C, D, and B12) for better immunity."

"Don't wait for the infection, start taking precautions. Please take care of yourself and your family," he concluded.

Himansh Kohli debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film 'Yaariyan'. He later starred in movies such as 'Sweetiee Weds NRI', 'Ranchi Diaries' and 'Dil Jo Na Keh Saka'. 'Boondi Raita' is his upcoming film.