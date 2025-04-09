Himesh Reshammiya Announces Cap Mania Tour: 'Badass Baap Of All Concerts' First Show To Be Held In Mumbai - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Singer-actor and composer Himesh Reshammiya is all geared up to deliver an electrifying musical concert experience. In a musical treat to his fans, the rockstar announced the 'Cap Mania Tour', presented by Saregama Live, promising to be the grandest musical concert ever held.

The tour is scheduled to kickstart on May 31 from Mumbai, followed by the next show in Delhi on July 19. The Cap Mania Tour is poised to create a never-seen-before grand visual spectacle, backed by music that will get the crowd grooving with Himesh Reshammiya's spellbinding vocal prowess.

The singer, also hailed as the Super Hit Machine, has created a cultural shift by delivering more than 1000 blockbuster hit songs with over 100 billion views across YouTube and audio streams. His classic album 'Aap Ka Surroor' was the second-highest-selling album in the world after Micheal Jackson’s album 'Thriller'.

After announcing the tour, his fans are expecting him to recreate the undefeated magic of Aap Ka Surroor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Namste London, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Dil Ke Taj Mahal among others.

Earlier, Himesh Reshammiya had taken to his social media handle to share a post of his signature cap, devoid of any announcement or details. His post sparked curiosity among his enthusiastic fans with the eagerness of what's to come. His fans were anticipating a musical concert, and now that he has announced the same, netizens can't keep calm to experience the musical magic of Himesh Reshammiya on the stage, bringing back the charm of his classic songs and the nostalgia.