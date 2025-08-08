New Delhi: Popular Indian singer, music composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is on cloud nine as he has become the first Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg’s prestigious Pop Power List. The global ranking names list was released on Thursday. It featured world’s most influential pop stars and Himesh enjoys 22nd spot on the list.

The list is topped by international icons such as Post Malone, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce, underlining the sheer scale of global competition. Others featuring in the list include Beyonce, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay, and Shakira among many others. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X (formerly called Twitter).

BIG ACHIEVEMENT – HIMESH RESHAMMIYA GOES GLOBAL… The #HitMachine #HimeshReshammiya takes #India to the global stage... The man behind countless chartbusters has earned a historic spot on #Bloomberg's list of the world's most influential pop stars.

And that's not all – #HimeshReshammiya is the ONLY #Indian artist to feature on the list this year!

The ranking of the pop stars is based on seven data-driven performance metrics and is a celebration of global pop stars ruling the industry today, reported NDTV. Himesh thanked his fans on social media and put up Instagram Stories as well.

About Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh started his career as a music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. He has over 1,300 songs to his credit as a music director. His last film was Badass Ravi Kumar which released this year.