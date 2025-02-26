Himesh Reshammiya Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor Mocking Him

Mumbai: Himesh Reshammiya has never been one to shy away from public scrutiny. Over the years, his distinct singing style and larger-than-life persona have made him both a hit machine and a frequent target for memes. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took a playful dig at him on Koffee With Karan, but the ever-confident musician has responded with grace and humour.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor joked about Himesh’s viral social media videos, where he sings while lifting dumbbells. The actress’ lighthearted jab quickly became a talking point among fans. When asked about it in an interview, Himesh responded in his signature optimistic style:

“It’s all in good fun! The fact that my songs and style are still being talked about after all these years means I’ve made an impact. ‘Tandoori Nights’ is still trending, and I take that as a compliment.”

Rather than taking offence, Himesh embraced the humour, proving once again that he knows how to turn criticism into admiration.

Himesh has been trolled for everything—from his acting in Karzzzz to his cap obsession—but none of it has deterred him. Speaking about how he handles negativity, he said:

“If I let criticism affect me, I wouldn’t have survived in the industry for so long. Music is subjective—what one person mocks, another dances to in a club. I focus on the love and leave the rest.”

He recalled how his song Aashiq Banaya Aapne was initially mocked for its ‘nasal’ singing style but later became a cult hit. “People might laugh at something today, but years later, they’ll be vibing to it.”

Himesh also revealed that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has influenced his approach to dealing with criticism. “Akshay sir always says, ‘Listen to feedback, improve where necessary, but never stop believing in yourself.’ That’s what I live by.”

Currently, Himesh is basking in the success of Badass Ravikumar, a film that has sparked both excitement and debate. He promises that his fans can expect more experimental music, unexpected collaborations, and of course, his signature flair.

“Music is my passion, and as long as people keep listening, I’ll keep singing—dumbbells or not!” he concluded with a laugh.