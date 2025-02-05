Hina Khan Breaks Down Into Tears As She Opens Up About How Hard It Is To Deal With Cancer

Mumbai: Hina Khan, known for her strength and resilience, has once again proved why her fans hailed her as a tigress. The actress, who is currently battling cancer, recently opened up about the emotional turmoil she has been going through. In a heartfelt moment, Hina broke down in tears while speaking about the challenges of dealing with the disease, making it the first time she has publicly shown such vulnerability.

In a viral video, Hina is seen trying to hold back her emotions as she talks about how difficult it is for someone to read their medical reports and come to terms with the harsh reality of a life-threatening illness. Despite her unwavering courage, she ultimately couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down while expressing the pain and uncertainty that come with the diagnosis. She revealed how you cannot imagine how lucky you are to know that when you learn that there is nothing in your report. She added, " Ask us, how hard it is for us to know that you are daignosed, that hours, when doctor tells you that you are diagnosed".

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with love, support, and prayers for Hina. Admirers are calling her a true warrior, praising her for her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Many have lauded her for speaking up about her struggles, as it sheds light on the emotional and mental battles that come with fighting cancer.

Hina Khan continues to inspire millions with her bravery, and her fans stand firmly by her side, hoping and praying for her speedy recovery.